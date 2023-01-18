Tigres ready to pounce on Lainez with MLS move unlikely
Diego Lainez is having a tough time of things at present, what with Sporting Braga cutting short his unsuccessful loan spell in Portugal and his return to parent club Real Betis, where he has had few opportunities to impress. A lack of game time has started to become a real issue for the Mexican winger, who is Desperately searching for a place where they can simply play some soccer.
MLS has been touted as one option for the former Club América man though his wage demands are proving to be an obstacle for Clubs in the United States. Lainez would be looking to earn $2 million per year in any potential loan spell, which would likely rule out a number of franchises, as US-based journalists Tom Bogert and Andrew Wiebe have reported.
If Lainez were to move to Major League Soccer, he would have to take up one of the Designated Player spots, which most clubs have already assigned to star players. That means that one such player would have to be released to make room for the Mexican, making a prospective move to the league a rather complicated one.
Diego Lainez being lined up for return to Liga MX
Other reports have suggested Club América, Lainez’s first club, would be interested in bringing him back to Liga MX were it not for his wage demands. However, a return to Mexico could still be on the cards with Tigreswho are said to be preparing an offer; the next few hours will be key to settle the Mexican international’s future.