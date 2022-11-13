Tight World Cup Turnaround Jeopardizes Hopes for Injured Soccer Stars

As Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mané hobbled off the field in Munich on Tuesday night, there shouldn’t have been much cause for immediate concern. He wasn’t in any obvious distress and he was walking under his own power. In any normal season, the effects of a November knock in a 6-1 rout of Werder Bremen wouldn’t ripple further than a few weeks.

But this isn’t a normal season. This is the one and only year in soccer history with a World Cup Smack in the middle of the fall. And as Mané knows too well, kickoff with the Senegalese national team in Qatar is only 12 days away.

By Wednesday morning, the Shin injury threatened to rule him out of Qatar, potentially making Mané the latest casualty of 2022’s Relentless soccer schedule and the tightest turnaround in World Cup history.

“He’ll have to have an X-ray to see what’s happened,” Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann said. “It’s a painful spot.”

In any other year, the start of the World Cup in June would be at least three weeks removed from the end of the European soccer season in May, with only a few exceptions for the teams who might reach the Champions League final. Accommodating the tournament in November, however, required shaving off any spare day. That means that the top European Leagues will play through this weekend and release players just seven days before the opening game in Doha.

Any injury now, no matter how minor, is a potential tournament-ender.

The list of October and November scratches alone includes players such as Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, and Chelsea and France midfielder N’golo Kanté. England fullback Reece James, who picked up a knee injury while playing for Chelsea in the Champions League last month, joined the roster of absentees on Wednesday.

“The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight,” he wrote on social media. “I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take.”

The irony is that the promise of a midseason World Cup, which was moved to November due to the dangerously high temperatures of Qatar in the summer, was that players might arrive fresher than usual. They would land in Doha with just three months of playing in their legs, instead of feeling completely cooked by a full season.

As it turns out, shifting the tournament only shifted—and lengthened—the window for heartbreaking injuries.

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku thought he would be able to resume normal service late last month following a thigh problem, only for a slight relapse to put his World Cup in sudden jeopardy. Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said that he would need to be sure Lukaku was available for at least one group-stage match to consider including him in the squad.

Argentina and AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala is in a similar race after picking up a hamstring injury on Oct. 9. He hasn’t played for Roma since and will leave the decision as late as possible—even if playing for Argentina endangers the rest of his club campaign.

“Obviously he wants to go to the World Cup,” Roma manager Jose Mourinho said. “It is difficult to say no to that.”

For those who have stayed healthy until this point, the final weekend of league games comes with a conundrum: is it worth going hard for just 90 more minutes with a World Cup appearance on the line?

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min fractured his eye socket on Nov. 1.

One of the tournament’s biggest stars, Lionel Messi, hoped to dodge the question entirely. Reports emerged from Argentina last week that he had requested to be released early for national-team duty by his club, Paris Saint-Germain. The point turned out to be moot when PSG announced last week that Messi had picked up a light Achilles “inflammation,” ruling him out of the club’s trip to Lorient. PSG expected him to resume practice this week, but it’s unclear whether Messi will be available for Sunday’s home match against Auxerre.

Messi plans to join the Argentina Squad in the Gulf the moment that game is over. Ahead of what will be his fifth and likely final World Cup, he isn’t taking any chances.

Few are cutting things as close as Tottenham and South Korea striker Son Heung-min. Even under the brutal constraints, he is the rare star to get injured last week, undergo an operation, and still sneak in under the wire. Son fractured his eye socket on Nov. 1 in a Champions League match against Marseille, only to announce on Wednesday that it would be available after all following successful surgery. He’ll have gone from the operating room to a flight bound for Qatar in under two weeks.

“I won’t miss this for the world,” Son wrote.

