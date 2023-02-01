Tight race Looming atop district standings in local boys basketball

FARMINGTON − The fight for the top spot in District 1-4A boys basketball took a dramatic turn this week when Shiprock posted an upset win over Gallup. Going into the second half of the district schedule, there are five teams within three games of the lead in the district standings.

Meanwhile, it’s more of the same for the boys and girls teams from Farmington High and Navajo Prep, who each rolled to district wins to keep their postseason hopes intact and their respective rankings in good order.

Here’s a look at prep basketball action this week across San Juan County.

Boys Basketball

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 83, Shiprock 50

