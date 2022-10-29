Tighe stars with four-goal Salvo

Leitrim’s Áine Tighe produced a stunning four-goal performance to help Fremantle to a thrilling 49-44 win over Hawthorn.

The Dockers failed to make the finals, even with this win, but Tighe signed off the season in Spectacular fashion with her two goals in the final term ultimately sealing the deal.

“Doesn’t really matter who kicks the goals,” Tighe, who scored 11 goals this season, told the Fremantle website.

“It was nice to get on the end of a couple and for ‘Juddy’ (Kara Antonio) to kick two as well in her last game and sign off in style.”

“She’s had a phenomenal career and deserves that day out.”

Hawthorn’s Irish pair Aileen Gilroy, one of their best players on the day, and Aine McDonagh also helped themselves to a goal each, but they weren’t able to hold onto their interval lead.

Mackin of Blaith was also among the goals – her first in the AFL – as Melbourne crunched the West Coast Eagles 79-1. Sinéad Goldrick also managed a behind as they earned another crushing win over the Eagles.

The result Secured second spot for Melbourne, the side falling just short in the mini premiership.

The Eagles, the youngest side in the competition, were simply overpowered but in Aisling McCarthy they had a player who stood up and was combative around the middle.

Orla O’Dwyer and Brisbane will go into the Finals as mini Premiership Champions with their 55-10 win over Collingwood on Friday night Proving just enough to claim top spot on the ladder on point percentage after both sides won nine and lost one over the 10 rounds.

O’Dwyer had a behind and 11 disposals along with four tackles in a busy display.

Sarah Rowe, who kicked a behind, and Aishling Sheridan were involved for the Pies.

Rachel Kearns was another Irish player on the goal trail as Geelong warmed up for the Finals with a commanding 102-27 win over the Sydney Swans.

Kearns’ Strike came in the first quarter, the Mayo native turning into a yard of space and hooking over beautifully.

Champions Adelaide confirmed third spot with a 29-13 win on the road to St Kilda.

The Crows were behind in the third term, but fought back, with Niamh Kelly prominent, to secure a 16-point win. Clara Fitzpatrick had 11 disposals for the losing side.