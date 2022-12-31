Tigers with NFL decisions to make give the latest updates

Joseph Ngata played well in the Orange Bowl and says he has a tough pro decision to make.

by David Hood – Senior Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – Several players with decisions to make about next season were made available to the media following the Orange Bowl, and one of the defensive linemen told TigerNet he will return next season.



Defensive end Justin Mascoll said he made the decision to return earlier this month and told the coaches after the ACC Championship Game.

“After that little break we had, I sat down and told them (the coaches) my decision,” Mascoll said. “I felt like that was the right decision for me. It was heavy on my heart and I prayed about it. It will be exciting if we get some of these guys back.”

Wide receiver Joseph Ngata said he hasn't made a decision. He led the Tigers with eight receptions for 84 yards in the loss to Tennessee.







“I am considering both really heavily,” Ngata told TigerNet. “I don’t know what I am going to do, but I am just glad for the way I finished.”

Defensive tackles Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis put the onus on the other one about coming back, but Orhorhoro made it sound like he has unfinished business.

“It really isn’t about the draft for me,” Orhorhoro said. “When I was a freshman we got to the top and I saw what it took. I want one (a National Championship) for myself. So I want to come back and get all five goals and win the closer and the state championship. We have a lot of good young players, and we will definitely be good enough.”

Davis laughed when he was told that Orhorhoro said he would follow Davis’ lead, but the two make it seem like they are a package deal.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee said he wants to sit down with his family and make a decision.

“I’m really not sure yet,” Bresee said. “I just need some time to think about things, and then sit down with my parents and my coaches and make the best decision for me.”

Cornerback Sheridan Jones wasn’t made available because he didn’t play, but safety Jalyn Phillips said his decision will be coming soon.

“Coming back is something I’ve thought about for sure,” Phillips said. “I am definitely going to talk to my parents and all of the people close around me and go through all of the pros and cons of whether to come back or not. But that decision should be coming soon. Coming back, you get to put more film out there, but my body might say otherwise. And you have to figure out if you’re mentally ready for the pros. It’s something I have to sit down and think about.”

And a few people have asked me about safety Tyler Venablesand he assured me that he has two seasons of Eligibility remaining and he wants to spend them in Clemson, Laughing and saying, “What else am I gonna do?”









