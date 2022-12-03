Tigers win! Auburn volleyball tops Creighton in NCAA Tournament

In crunch time, the young Tigers rose to the moment, as the Auburn volleyball charged back in the fifth and final set to beat No. 4-seed Creighton 3-2 on Friday in Omaha, Neb.

The Tigers won the fifth set 15-11 to beat host Creighton on its host court.

Madison Scheer smoked 17 kills and Akasha Anderson put down 15 kills.

It’s a Massive win for Auburn: Auburn is back in the NCAA Tournament for only the second time ever, and the first time since 2010. While Auburn has been out of the NCAA Tournament for 11 years, tournament regular Creighton entered its 11th straight NCAA Tournament .

That experience had to be evident in the first set, which Creighton won 25-21. But that’s when the Tigers Flipped it around — a young team starting six freshmen. Auburn won the second set 25-21 then won the third set 25-20.

Creighton came back to Rout the fourth set 25-16 and found new life, but resilient Auburn responded and won when it mattered most in the fifth.

Auburn Advances to play fifth-seeded Houston in the second round Saturday at 6:30 pm

Auburn will be going for history again. If Auburn beats Houston, it’ll make the program’s first-ever second-round win. In 2010, during Auburn’s one and only trip to the NCAA Tournament, Auburn won its opening match against Missouri State before falling in the second round to Nebraska.