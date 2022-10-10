Tigers volleyball wins 21st match in straight sets over Spuds, 3-0 | News, Sports, Jobs

By Chris Drummond

MARSHALL- The Marshall Volleyball team has been absolutely dominant winning again in straight sets over the Moorhead Spuds 25-11, 25-19 and, 25-15. It is the 21st win of the season for the Tigers and the Tigers haven’t dropped a contest since Sept 10th.

Leah Jones for the Tigers led the team in kills with 15 and her teammate Brielle Riess had 10. Lauren Wherry led the team with seven aces in serve and Caitlyn Christianson led her team in digs with 16 in the contest. Kimberly Drake had 13 digs and Lexi Bednarek had 10 digs. Head Coach of the Tigers Dan Westby commented on the team’s performance.

“We thought we really came out and executed well offensively,” Westby said. “We also defended well. In the second set we committed a number of errors and Moorhead fed off that. Lauren did a good job in the third set of getting us back on track by getting the ball to our hitters that we’re experiencing success.”

The Marshall Tigers (21-1) have concluded there home regular season schedule and will next be in action on Tuesday evening traveling to Redwood Falls going up against the Redwood Valley Cardinals and will close out the regular season next Friday/Saturday attending a two- day tournament at Lakeville North High School.