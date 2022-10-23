Tigers Take the Court Sunday for First Exhibition Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers hit the floor Sunday afternoon at FedExForum, taking on Christian Brothers University in the first of two preseason exhibition games. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 pm

The Tigers return two starters and seven letterwinners from last year’s team that went 22-11 and earned the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

Despite losing a pair to the NBA Draft in the offseason, Memphis reloaded its roster for the 2022-23 campaign with seven newcomers, six of whom were Division I transfers, including the reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year in guard Kendrick Davis from SMU.

The Tigers were picked to finish second in the AAC Preseason Coaches Poll, while Davis and DeAndre Williams were preseason all-conference selections.

After Sunday, the Tigers host Lane College next Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 pm in their final exhibition game before the season opener on Monday, Nov. 7 at Vanderbilt.

GAME DETAILS

Memphis Tigers (0-0) vs. Christian Brothers Bucs (0-0) (exhibition)

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 | 4 p.m. CT

FedExForum (18,400); Memphis, Tenn.

Television: None

Radio: 98.9 THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS (Dave Woloshin, pxp; Matt Dillon, analysis)

GAME NOTES

Memphis has won 20 games in each of the last five seasons, including all four under head coach Penny Hardaway . Only three Tiger head coaches, now including Hardaway, have won at least 20 games in each of their first four seasons at the helm (Pastner, Calipari).

. Only three Tiger head coaches, now including Hardaway, have won at least 20 games in each of their first four seasons at the helm (Pastner, Calipari). Memphis is one of just three programs to win at least 18 games in each of the last 22 seasons starting in 2000-01 (Kansas, Gonzaga).

Six of the team’s 11 losses in 2021-22 were by four points or less.

Memphis returns just 28.1 percent of its scoring and one of its top seven scorers (Williams – 11.1) from last season.

The Tigers have had the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in each of the last three seasons ( Jalen Duren , 2021-22; Moussa Cisse 2020-21; Precious Achiuwa 2019-20).

2021-22; 2020-21; 2019-20). Memphis finished third in the American Athletic Conference for the second year in a row in 2021-22, matching its highest since also finishing third in 2013-14.

The Tigers ranked 11th th in the country last season averaging 5.5 blocked shots per game, while their 180 total blocks were 12 th .

in the country last season averaging 5.5 blocked shots per game, while their 180 total blocks were 12 . Alex Lomax is 87 assists away from 500 for his Memphis career. He has led the Tigers in assists in each of the last three seasons.

is 87 assists away from 500 for his Memphis career. He has led the Tigers in assists in each of the last three seasons. Faragi Phillips joined Hardaway’s staff in August after spending the last two seasons on Jerry Stackhouse’s staff at Vanderbilt. Phillips was a revered high school Coach in the Bluff City at Mitchell and Whitehaven, where he won two state championships.

joined Hardaway’s staff in August after spending the last two seasons on Jerry Stackhouse’s staff at Vanderbilt. Phillips was a revered high school Coach in the Bluff City at Mitchell and Whitehaven, where he won two state championships. On Sunday, Phillips will get the chance to coach against his son, Ragi, who is a sophomore guard for the CBU Bucs.

Memphis is 287-51 (.849) in 18 seasons since moving to FedExForum in 2004-05 and ranked 26th nationally in average home attendance last season (14,063).

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.