Tigers take lead for 2025’s No. 1 RB

Although it seems like recruitment of the class of 2023 has barely finished, the Auburn football coaching staff is already hard at work on the classes of 2024 and 2025. Head Coach Hugh Freeze managed to secure 20 signees with one more on the way and 12 transfers in the 2023 cycle, skyrocketing the Tigers to a Top 20 overall class and the #3 transfer class.

Freeze and his coaching staff are keeping the ball rolling, clearly hoping to replicate and improve upon recruiting results that came this year. This weekend the Tigers will put on Junior Day, a recruiting event that over 20 prospects have confirmed they will attend.

The majority of confirmed visitors for Junior Day are members of the 2024 class, but there are also a few 2025 recruits that will be on campus. Although he won’t visit this weekend, one 2025 Recruit visited the Plains last weekend, and left with an extremely high opinion of the Auburn football program.

Alvin Henderson is currently ranked as the #9 overall prospect and the #1 running back in the recruiting class of 2025 and is the #3 Recruit out of the state of Alabama, according to the On3 Consensus Rankings. A native of Elba, AL, Henderson left the Plains this past weekend referring to his visit as the best one he’s ever been on, per Auburn Rivals, and he got to spend plenty of time with Freeze and running backs Coach Cadillac Williams:

“The things they broke down to me and how they made me feel,” Henderson said of what stuck out to him. “Every Coach I’ve talked to, no Coach made me feel like that ever, out of all the visits I took.”

Even though it’s early in his recruitment, Henderson is staying busy and taking unofficial visits to all the programs he can, with recent visits to both Alabama and Florida State, where he camped over the summer. With 35 offers so far, the running back’s recruitment is far from over, but the Tigers are in a good spot with the No. 1 running back in the 2025 class.