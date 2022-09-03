Tigers shut out South Carolina

The Defending National Champion and currently top ranked Clemson Men’s Soccer team moved to 3-0 on the young season by shutting out the arch-rival South Carolina Gamecocks 1-0 in Columbia Friday night.

There were few scoring opportunities for either side in the first half, which led to the first scoreless half of the season for the Tigers.

Alvaro Gomez received a pass from Ousmane Sylla at the top of the box and fired it to the left of the South Carolina goal keeper and into the net for the only score the Tigers would get or need on the evening.

The Gamecocks ramped up efforts on the Offensive end after falling behind, but the Clemson defense was able to play keep away just enough and goal keeper Trevor Manion only had to make one save in earning his first career shut out.

The win over the Gamecocks (0-2-1) was Clemson’s ninth consecutive win over their rivals, the longest in school history and it also earned the Tigers a point in the Palmetto Series, the first awarded this year.

The Tigers have outscored South Carolina 26-4 in the nine game winning streak.

The last time Clemson lost to South Carolina in Men’s soccer was 2014, and the Gamecocks have not scored a goal against the Tigers since 2019.

Clemson head Coach Mike Noonan missed the game due to illness.

Clemson next takes on UNC-Asheville in Clemson on Labor Day, Monday September 5 at historic Riggs Field in a 6 pm game that will air on ACCNX, before heading to Newton, Massachusetts for a September 10 match with ACC foe Boston College in the conference opener, another match which will air on ACCNX.

It was the second consecutive shut out for Tiger goal keepers on the season and Clemson has now beaten Indiana (3-2), USC Upstate (2-0) and South Carolina to begin the defense of their National Championship.