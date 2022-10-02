Tigers Second Half Comeback Not Enough to Down Panthers

Next Game: Charlotte 10/5/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ October 05 (Wed) / 7 pm Charlotte History

MIAMI, Fla. – Following a tie with SIUE, the Tigers made the trip down to Miami to face-off with Florida International. Despite taking the lead in the second half, Memphis would face the 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

After today’s game, Memphis moves to 5-1-2 for the season and 2-0-2 in American Athletic Conference play.

KEY MOMENTS

Florida International took a first half lead when Yushi Nagao found the back of the net in the 29′ of play.

Toby McCallum put the Tigers on the board in the 52′ when he netted his first goal of the season. Less than 20 minutes later, Alberto Cruz completed a penalty kick to give Memphis their first lead of the match.

NOTABLES

Out of the Tigers’ six shots during the match, five of them where on-goal.

Tonight’s game breaks a five-game undefeated streak.

Colin Welsh recorded five saves in 90 minutes of work.

UP NEXT

Memphis will be back on Park Avenue Campus on Wednesday, October 5 when they host #14 Charlotte. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm with coverage available on ESPN+.

The Tigers will go back on the road to face off with the Owls of Temple on Sunday, Oct. 9. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm CT.

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tigers Soccer, visit www.GoTigersGo.com