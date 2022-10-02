Tigers Second Half Comeback Not Enough to Down Panthers
MIAMI, Fla. – Following a tie with SIUE, the Tigers made the trip down to Miami to face-off with Florida International. Despite taking the lead in the second half, Memphis would face the 3-2 loss to the Panthers.
After today’s game, Memphis moves to 5-1-2 for the season and 2-0-2 in American Athletic Conference play.
KEY MOMENTS
- Florida International took a first half lead when Yushi Nagao found the back of the net in the 29′ of play.
- Toby McCallum put the Tigers on the board in the 52′ when he netted his first goal of the season. Less than 20 minutes later, Alberto Cruz completed a penalty kick to give Memphis their first lead of the match.
- FIU would score two unanswered goals in the final two minutes of the match to claim the win.
NOTABLES
- Out of the Tigers’ six shots during the match, five of them where on-goal.
- Tonight’s game breaks a five-game undefeated streak.
- Colin Welsh recorded five saves in 90 minutes of work.
UP NEXT
- Memphis will be back on Park Avenue Campus on Wednesday, October 5 when they host #14 Charlotte. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm with coverage available on ESPN+.
- The Tigers will go back on the road to face off with the Owls of Temple on Sunday, Oct. 9. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm CT.
How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tigers Soccer, visit www.GoTigersGo.com