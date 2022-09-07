Tigers release upcoming SEC schedule

The SEC announced the men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday and Auburn will end the season with a tough stretch of games.

The Tigers will begin their SEC regular-season Championship defense on Dec. 28 when the Florida Gators visit Neville Arena. The Tigers will then travel to Athens on Jan. 4 for their first conference road game of the season.

Last season the Bruce Pearl and Co. were a perfect 16-0 at home and were one of just nine schools to sell out every home game.

Auburn will play each SEC opponent once and will play Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Alabama twice. Here is a look at Auburn’s conference schedule broken down by month.

December



December 28: vs. Florida

January



Jan. 4: at Georgia

Jan. 7: vs. Arkansas

Jan. 10: at Ole Miss

Jan. 14: vs. Mississippi State

Jan. 18: at LSU

Jan. 21: at South Carolina

Jan. 25: vs. Texas A&M

February



February 1: vs. Georgia

February 4: at Tennessee

February 7 at Texas A&M

February 11: vs. Alabama

February 14: vs. Missouri

February 18: at Vanderbilt

February 22: vs. Ole Miss

February 25: at Kentucky

March



March 1: at Alabama

March 4: vs. Tennessee

March 8-12: SEC Tournament