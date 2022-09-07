Tigers release upcoming SEC schedule
The SEC announced the men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday and Auburn will end the season with a tough stretch of games.
The Tigers will begin their SEC regular-season Championship defense on Dec. 28 when the Florida Gators visit Neville Arena. The Tigers will then travel to Athens on Jan. 4 for their first conference road game of the season.
Last season the Bruce Pearl and Co. were a perfect 16-0 at home and were one of just nine schools to sell out every home game.
Auburn will play each SEC opponent once and will play Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Alabama twice. Here is a look at Auburn’s conference schedule broken down by month.
December
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
December 28: vs. Florida
January
Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
Jan. 4: at Georgia
Jan. 7: vs. Arkansas
Jan. 10: at Ole Miss
Jan. 14: vs. Mississippi State
Jan. 18: at LSU
Jan. 21: at South Carolina
Jan. 25: vs. Texas A&M
February
© Jake Crandall/USA TODAY NETWORK
February 1: vs. Georgia
February 4: at Tennessee
February 7 at Texas A&M
February 11: vs. Alabama
February 14: vs. Missouri
February 18: at Vanderbilt
February 22: vs. Ole Miss
February 25: at Kentucky
March
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
March 1: at Alabama
March 4: vs. Tennessee
March 8-12: SEC Tournament
.