Tigers pull away late for a 39-32 win

Jan. 3—Chagrin Falls girls basketball Coach Brittany Laseak anticipated her team’s speed would be a factor in the Tigers’ game against visiting Hawken on Jan. 3.

She just didn’t imagine it would take as long as it did for that expectation to come to fruition.

On a night where Offensive continuity was difficult to come by, the Tigers got three cutting baskets from Speedy guard Elana McGinnis in the fourth quarter en route to a 39-32 win over the Hawks. The win pushed Chagrin Falls’ record to 11-1, including 11 wins in a row after a season-opening loss to Mayfield.

“We knew we were going to be able to use our speed at some point,” Laseak said. “We didn’t know — or want it to be that late in the game — but that’s ultimately what happened.

“We were able to get good drives from Elana and were able to get Lilly (Stukus) on some run-outs. The game finally came to us, and we were able to take advantage of it.”

After the game was tied, 16-16, at the half and 26-26 after three quarters, Chagrin finally got its legs under it and got off and running in the fourth.

McGinnis came off a Jenna Santamaria pick and cut in for a layup to start the fourth. Less than a minute later, McGinnis converted on a run-out for a 30-26 lead.

Hawken (3-7) cut the margin back to one on a Carmen Cicerini 3-pointer, but then McGinnis hit another driver for a 32-29 lead. It was only a 6-3 run, but it stung the Hawks.

“We talked about that as a changing point in the game,” Hawke’s first-year Coach Brittney Matuschek said. “It was No. 2 (McGinnis) three times in a row. When she hit those three, that was the turning point of the game.”

And if that wasn’t enough, then a 5-0 run — a 3-pointer by Stukus and two free throws by Abby Coy — did the trick. That made it 37-30 and the Hawks never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

“We’re definitely good in transition,” McGinnis said. “We work on it a lot. I think it helps that we’re all quick. We were able to push it out fast.”

Which wasn’t the case for much of the night in a game that was otherwise a physical contest with a lot of reaching, pushing, jostling and players diving on the court. Hawken geared its defense to slow down Stukus, while Chagrin aimed to slow down Kate Bollinger. Both were held beneath their scoring averages, with Stukus scoring 10 and Bollinger five.

But it made for a rough-and-tumble game.

“I think that was the most physical game I’ve seen as a Coach and a player,” Laseak said. “We had to grind it out and let our game come to us.”

It was anything but easy. Nearly four minutes passed before either team scored in the second quarter, McGinnis scoring on a coast-to-coast layup to open a 13-9 lead and break the scoring drought.

But when Cicerini hit a 3 from the top of the key late, it was 16-16 at the half.

Cami Courtad hit a 3 for Hawken for a 21-19 lead late in the third. Chagrin didn’t hit its first field goal of the third until the 1:35 mark when Kate Bartlett scored off a pass from Amelia Bencko, which helped knot it at 26 going into the fourth.

That’s when Chagrin’s speed began to pay dividends.

Stukus and McGinnis each had 10 to pace Chagrin, while Santamaria had six. Cicerini’s 12 led the Hawks.

“We’re struggling with our shooting percentage,” Matuschek said. “It’s a constant focus in practice. The girls are working hard to improve it. Today we only gave up (39) points and didn’t turn the ball over, but the ball didn’t go in.”

Hawken hosts Lakeside this weekend, its first home game since November. Chagrin hosts Harvey on Jan. 6 with momentum via the win over Hawken.

“I think (Hawken) is a really competitive team,” Stukus said. “I think everybody is after us after we’ve won so many games in a row. It was a really good team effort.”

Which is just the way Laseak likes it.

“I told the girls before the game, good teams don’t do anything extraordinary or super special,” she said. “They just do little things right. We’ve been preaching fundamentals, good team defense and taking care of the basketball. We might be smaller and not as physical as some of the other teams we play, but we play together and do little things right — and we’ve ended up getting some results.”