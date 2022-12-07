Tigers overwhelm Little Rock in 5th straight win

Memphis basketball won its fifth straight game Tuesday, beating Little Rock 87-71 at FedExForum.

But the Tigers (7-2) could have paid a steep price in the process. Leading scorer Kendric Davis was ejected in the second half after a brief skirmish with the Trojans’ DJ Smith. Davis head-butted Smith, drawing a flagrant two foul, which results in an automatic ejection.

Losing Davis for the rest of Tuesday’s game was of little consequence to Memphis, as Penny Hardaway’s team polished off Little Rock without him. But the team could have been without him for Saturday’s game at No. 11 Auburn, had the officiating crew determined Davis took part in a “fight.” According to a Tigers’ spokesperson, however, Davis will not serve any suspension and will be available for Saturday’s game (4 pm, ESPN2).

