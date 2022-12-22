Tigers hope to ‘rise to the challenge’ at Washington

The Auburn basketball Tigers will look to return home with a split in games vs. Pac-12 opponents as they play at Washington for the first time in program history. Tipoff is set for 8 pm CST on Wednesday and the game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

A sellout crowd at the 10,000-seat Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle is expected for just the second-ever meeting between the 23rd-ranked Tigers and the Huskies in hoops. Auburn handled Washington 88-66 on Nov. 9, 2018 and this is the return game for the home-and-home series.

“They say it is going to be a sellout, which is really interesting, so it will be our first hostile environment,” Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl pointed out. He noted that for Sunday’s road game, a 74-71 loss in Los Angeles to USC, in the crowd of 4,517 at the Galen Center there were a lot of fans cheering for the Tigers. The last time Washington sold out Alaska Airlines Arena was for a 75-62 upset of top-ranked and undefeated Stanford on March 6, 2004.

Auburn brings a 9-2 record into the Matchup while the Huskies are 9-3, including a 1-1 start in Pac-12 play with a one-point loss at Oregon State and a 10-point win at home vs. Colorado in in front of 7,261 fans, the largest crowd of the season for Washington.

Pearl said a key to his team’s success is dealing with Washington’s zone defense and avoiding turnovers when attacking it, something that was a major problem on Sunday at USC.

“I think our turnovers were being really careless, trying to go too fast, throwing the ball all over the parking lot,” Pearl said of his team’s season-high total of 23 turnovers, 11 more than it forced. As a result the Trojans outscored Auburn 23-18 in points off of turnovers.

“I am hoping we are able to rise to the challenge,” Pearl said of playing back-to-back road games far away from home. “How am I Supposed to go to Georgia in the second SEC game and expect to win if I can’t come to Washington and have a chance to win.”

The Coach added, “We had a chance to win at USC and we turned it over too many times. We have a chance to win here.”

Wednesday’s game will be the first time Auburn has played basketball in the Pacific Northwest.

Washington Coach Mike Hopkins said it is exciting for the Huskies to have a ranked non-conference team come to Seattle. “When you’re playing Auburn, they are such an aggressive team. A little bit like when you watch Houston. They play exceptionally hard, they have great energy like their head coach.

“They crash the glass, they try and create havoc and steal,” they said. “That’s what they do and you have got to be able to…in the first half of our game when we played them three years ago we had nine turnovers in the first half that equaled 20 points, and we were down 20 at Halftime so that’s obviously what you have to do. You have to be able to handle the ball, you have to be able to handle their pressure. They are very aggressive, I think they are the top shot-blocking team in the country. It’ll be a great test, great challenge.”

Auburn Basketball Notes: Pearl noted that he really liked what he saw from John Broome on Sunday vs. USC, saying he was “very, very proud” of the 6-10, 235 center. Broome led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points while making 7-8 field goals vs. the Trojans. They also led Auburn in rebounds with eight. “I thought he and Dylan (Cardwell) both won their position very substantially,” the Coach said. “If that can continue it bodes well for us.”…Auburn leads the Nation in blocked shots per game at 7.5 and Washington is second at 6.2.

Johni Broome came to Auburn as a transfer from Morehead State.

Washington has designated the game a “Purple Out” and is encouraging fans to wear purple clothing. The Huskies will give away Rally towels to the first 2,500 fans in the arena…Auburn’s other non-conference road game is scheduled on Jan. 28th at West Virginia as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge…Washington dominated Idaho State 90-55 on Saturday night in a game that featured a season-best 24 assists for the Huskies….Washington has been a strong second half team. It has outscored opponents by 67 points in the period and won five times after trailing at intermission…Washington Coach Mike Hopkins has won two Pac-12 Coach of the Year Awards in his five previous seasons leading the program…The Huskies brought in four transfers who have combined to play 278 college games. Included in that group are 6-7 forwards Keon Brooks, who made the move from Kentucky for the 2022-23 season. He is averaging 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds…The Pac-12 Network can be seen on CenturyLink, Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, DISH, Frontier, fuboTV and Sling TV.

