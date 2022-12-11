Tigers Finish 11-Goal Weekend, Sweep at Mercyhurst

Next Game: Dartmouth 1/6/2023 | 3:00 P.M Jan. 06 (Fri) / 3:00 PM Dartmouth

Scoring the final five goals of the game, the Princeton Women’s hockey team closed out 2022 with a 5-1 win at Mercyhurst Saturday afternoon to finish off a weekend sweep in the team’s last game before the break for first-semester Finals and the holidays.

Princeton will resume competition with an ECAC Hockey weekend Jan. 6-7 against Dartmouth and Harvard. The Princeton hockey programs will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Baker Rink that weekend in recognition of the first game there on Jan. 5, 1923.

Mercyhurst got on the board first in Saturday’s game, with Jersey Phillips finishing a trip up the ice with a centering pass to teammate Liliane Perreault for a finish in the slot with just less than 13 minutes to go in the first period.

Taylor Hyland allowed no more on Saturday as the Rookie finished with 35 saves to finish the weekend with wins in both games after Entering in relief in Friday’s game with the Tigers down 4-2 on the way to a 6-5 overtime win.

Turned it up to 1??1?? this weekend! Put in six goals on Friday, and here are all ??? from today’s 5-1 win at Mercyhurst to ???? the weekend series! pic.twitter.com/d7iQKlXjem — Princeton Women’s Ice Hockey (@PWIH) December 10, 2022

Princeton tied it up with less than five minutes left in the opening period. Daddy Wonder got in the way of a Mercyhurst pass along the blue line in the Tigers’ attacking zone and Annie Kuehl pucked up the loose puck, firing it towards goal and then scoring on her own rebound.

The 1-1 tie persisted until less than three minutes were left in the second period. With the Tigers on a power play, Mariah Keopple Freed a Puck along the boards to Sarah Fillier who found sister Kayla Fillier along the goal line for a pass in the slot to Maggie Connors for the finish.