Tigers defeat Wolfpack, host Irish

The Defending National Champion Clemson soccer team defeated the North Carolina Wolfpack by a score of 3-0 to complete their regular season with a record of 10-5-1 and an ACC record of 3-4-1.

The three goals meant Clemson earned the 8th seed in the ACC and will host Notre Dame on Wednesday at Historic Riggs Field on the Clemson campus.

The first goal came after Isaiah Reed was fouled in the box and Hamady Diop scored on the penalty kick.

The Tigers went up 2-0 before the half when Isaiah Easley was fed by Nathan Richmond.

Goalkeeper Joseph Andema was rarely challenged as the Wolfpack only had two shots on goal the entire match, while Clemson had 11 opportunities.

The first round of the ACC tournament is scheduled for 8 pm and the match will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

After starting the season 6-0 the Tigers struggled once they hit ACC play, losing to Syracuse (2-1), Wake Forest (6-1), Virginia (2-1) and Louisville (1-0), while tying Pitt (1-1).

In addition to North Carolina State, the Tigers have conference wins over North Carolina (1-0) and Boston College (2-1).

Notre Dame is 8-6-2 and also 3-4-1 on the season.

The Irish lost to Syracuse, North Carolina, Louisville and Duke, while beating Virginia, Boston College and Virginia Tech.

Just like Clemson, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.

The Irish and Tigers have one non-ACC opponent in common, Indiana, which Clemson beat and Notre Dame lost to.

Clemson Men’s Soccer will have home field advantage in the opening round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday

The Tigers are 6-4 at Riggs Field on the season and it should be a huge advantage for Clemson to play in front of their home fans.

The Clemson-Notre Dame Winner will take on the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils on November 6th at 8 pm on the ACC Network.

Duke is 11-0-4 on the season, including a 5-0-3 mark in ACC play and is the top seed in the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2006.

The quarterfinals will be hosted on the campus of the higher seeded team, meaning Clemson or Notre Dame will travel to Durham.