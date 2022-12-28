Tigers Basketball Loses Close Game – Lexington Progress

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Lexington High School Tigers basketball team welcomed Humboldt High School to Lexington, Tennessee on December 19, 2022. In one of their final games of the 2022 calendar year, the Tigers were hoping to go out on a high note with a win. Humboldt came into the game with other Intentions and ended the night by taking the win over Lexington. The Tigers fell to Humboldt by a final score of 67-65.

Lexington was led in scoring on the evening by Rocky Hurley. They finished the evening by posting 21 points against Humboldt. Aiden Valle followed him with 18 points of his own and Davion Massey posted 13 points in the loss. Both Donovan Belew and Ryder Blankenship each scored four points apiece for Lexington. Jakob Davis rounded out the scoring with three points for the Tigers.

The Tigers started out by scoring 18 points in the first quarter. Humboldt was only able to post nine points in the opening quarter. The Tigers came back and secured 16 more points before halftime. Humboldt would score 20 points before the break. In the third quarter, Lexington added 12 points to their total, but the Vikings would go on to post 19 points after halftime. In the fourth quarter, the Tigers netted 19 points and Humboldt would score 19 points as well and take the win.

Lexington would make it to the free throw line nine times in the contest and connected on six successful made baskets. The Tigers saw themselves make…

