Tiger Woods’ Used Nike Golf Bag Sells for Record Price

Tiger Woods is a living legend in the world of golf. The 15-time major winner has won more hearts than tournaments and has tons of fans around the world. Like any other sports star, Woods’ golf equipment is in high demand among the fans. And currently, fans are looking forward to getting their hands on Tiger Woods’ golf bag which is out for sale at an unbelievable price.

How much is Tiger Woods’ used golf bag selling for?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woods is highly known for his humble nature off the field. The golfer’s down-to-earth approach towards his fans is massively appreciated by all his followers. And therefore, the fans are ready to pay any price to purchase Tiger Woods’ used golf equipment.

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, US – April 5, 2022 Tiger Woods of the US during a press conference Chris Trotman/Augusta National/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY . NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Woods golf clubs have been selling for a long time now. However, his recently used golf bag is now out for sale at an unexpected price. According to Collectibles Marketplace ‘Goldin’, Woods’ used golf bag is selling for a record price of $391,800! The golfer has personally signed the bag for his fans. Woods used this bag at the US Open, the British Open, the Masters, as well as the PGA Championship.

Woods bought the bag back in 2005 and has been using it ever since. But despite it being so old, the golf bag is the first one to sell at such a high price. It is a Nike golf bag, and the brand has been one of the biggest and oldest sponsors of Tiger Woods.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Which golf clubs does Woods use?

Tiger Woods is an inspiration for many young golfers. Therefore his equipment and choice of clubs hold high importance for his followers. Woods uses a TaylorMade Stealth Plus as his preferred club. His driver shaft has a Mitsubishi Diamana D + Limited 70 TX, which is one of the stiffest shafts in golf. It is specially designed for swinging faster and hitting long shots.

Tiger Woods claims his Loyalty towards the PGA Tour | Courtesy: Reuters Images

Woods decided to use this equipment after his return to professional golf following a car crash in 2021. However, he hasn’t been able to perform very well due to the underlying pain from his past injuries. But he is fully dedicated to setting new records on the field as soon as he is ready to play again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Tiger Woods Extends His Beef With LIV Golf Chief Greg Norman