Tiger Woods Tops $15m Player Impact Program

Tiger Woods has claimed his second consecutive Player Impact Program award to claim the first prize of $15 million and edge Rory McIlroy into second place.

The 46-year-old has only played in three tournaments so far in 2022. However, rather than performance, the results are based on five metrics ranking players based on how much they have resonated with fans and the media. As well as Google search data and media mentions, the ranking is also determined by Q-score, which tracks the US population’s “general awareness” of the player, MVP Index, which examines a player’s “reach, conversation and engagement metrics” and Neilson Brand Exposure, which considers how much TV time each player had.

