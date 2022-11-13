Tiger Woods to make his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge | Golf News and Tour Information
Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he will be playing in the Hero World Challenge in December.
The tournament, slated to begin Dec. 1, will mark Woods’ first return to competition since his possible Goodbye to St. Andrews at this year’s Open Championship. Woods, 46, played nine rounds in 2022, highlighted by making the weekend at both the Masters and PGA Championship.
The news means Woods could play up to three different times in a three-week stretch in December. Earlier this week it was confirmed that Woods will pair up with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the latest iteration of the Match, which will be held on Dec. 10, and Woods could again compete in the father/son PNC Championship starting on Dec. 17.
Seventeen of the top 21 players in the world will attend Woods’ Charity event in the Bahamas. That group includes Defending Hero Champion Viktor Hovland, World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Thomas and Spieth. Will Zalatoris, who has been sidelined with injury since the BMW Championship, is listed as a participant. Other notables include Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa and Presidents Cup standout Tom Kim. Zalatoris, Homa and Kim—along with Cameron Young and Sungjae Im—will be making their Hero debuts.
Woods also announced that Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood will be in the Hero field.
Although the Hero does not offer FedEx Cup points or official money it does award World Ranking points. The event traces its roots back to 2000. The tournament’s four rounds will air on the Golf Channel.
