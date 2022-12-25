“Tiger Woods Taught Me a Few Things”: Dwyane Wade Learned From the ‘GOAT’, But Golf Wasn’t All They Talked About

Golf has turned out to be a great equalizer and a popular leisure activity for some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Starting from Michael Jordan, there is a long list of NBA superstars who made their affection for the links known.

Stories surrounding NBA stars and their Celebrity Counterparts have granted us many an anecdote previously. And there are quite a few that involve the GOAT of pro golf, Tiger Woods.

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley have famous Woods stories and the Fallout of their friendship was also widely covered. Woods’ Scandalous personal life and his unfortunate accident have also been associated with basketball stars.

The basketball star involved in a story which immediately preceded Woods’ unfortunate accident in LA was Dwyane Wade. The former Heat star revealed how he had met and spent time with Tiger Woods just one day before Woods met with a serious crash.

Dwyane Wade reveals his Encounter with Tiger Woods

DWade, another known golf enthusiast among NBA stars, chanced upon Woods after a shoot for Golf Digest. Tiger Woods turned out to be the instructor appointed to help Wade out with his swing on this occasion.

The golf Phenom did teach The Flash a few moves, Wade pointed out. “They taught me a few things. Hopefully, it will translate.” described the former Heat star of his education with Woods.

However, their interaction wasn’t limited to just golf either. Being parents, naturally, their discussion turned to the topic of their children. Woods also opened up about his father to Wade as they continued their conversation.

“But to be out there with the GOAT in my eyes in that sport and being able to talk to him about Sam and Charley [Tiger’s kids] and his father. It was a great day” spoke The Flash of his one-to-one with Woods.

Quite the interaction indeed, especially looking back with more context. The accident probably came as quite a shock to Dwyane Wade indeed.

How serious was Woods’ accident in LA after his interaction with Wade?

Although not life-threatening, the accident was quite debilitating for Tiger Woods’ body. Woods suffered “comminuted open fractures” to both the upper and lower portions of his Tibia and fibula in his right leg, as well as damage to the ankle bones and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg.

Quite the injury list indeed, especially considering his status as an athlete. Despite his advancing age and injury, however, Woods did make a return to the game of golf. In July 2022, returned to action to the surprise of the world.

Injuries however have begun to accumulate and take their toll since. There might just not be another upward slope in Woods’ roller-coaster of a career.

