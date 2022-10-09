Tiger Woods Spotted Playing Pebble Beach Par 3 Course

Since an emotional appearance at The 150th Open Championship, Tiger Woods has been pictured a number of times on and off the golf course, with the 15-time Major Winner recently spotted at Pebble Beach, according to a series of tweets.

In the videos and pictures, which were shared via the Twitter page TWlegion, the 46 year-old is seen slowly but surely working his way back into the game by maneuvering around the short course (The Hay) at the iconic Monterey Peninsula venue, with Tiger tightening up his short game for when he eventually returns.

