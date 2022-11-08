Tiger Woods Spotted At Coushatta Golf Course In Kinder, Louisiana

The biggest name in Golf is right here in Southwest Louisiana. Tiger Woods was spotted yesterday out at the Coushatta Casino golf course. The Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship is taking place at Koasati Pines Golf Club this week and Tigers son Charlie is in the tournament.

Last week, the Notah Begay III Girls Jr. Golf National Championship took place from November 3rd through 5th; now this week, it’s the boy’s turn.

The Boys Jr. Golf National Championship tournament started Yesterday and will run through Wednesday, November 9th at Koasati Pines Golf Club. One of the golfers playing is Charlie Woods, son of golf legend Tiger Woods.

Tiger was on hand in Kinder, Louisiana on the course supporting his son. From the picture and what he is wearing, it looks like Tiger maybe even caddying for his son. After the first round, Charlie Woods sits tied for 21st at one over par. He is playing in the 12 and 13-year-old divisions.

There are three rounds scheduled for the championship. Round two gets underway today and the final round is set for Wednesday. There are 33 Golfers in the Charlie Woods division that are looking to take the top spot.

According to Coushatta’s website,

Private event – ​​course closed to the public November 2-9. The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana is proud to present this prestigious event, showcasing the nation’s up-and-coming junior golfers.

Since you can’t go out to the course, you will still be able to see the event on television. The tournament is set to air on Golf Channelon December 7 and 8, 2022. On both nights it airs, it will play from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm each night.

