Tiger Woods shares sweet interaction with Annika Sorenstam’s son

Tiger Woods greets Annika Sorenstam’s son Will at The Match VII. Twitter: @MikeMcGeeAnnika

There is a select number of people in the world who truly need no introduction — their fame and notoriety precedes them, and they are instantly recognizable wherever they go.

Tiger Woods is indisputably one of those people. A Legend of the game since his junior days, there are few places Woods, 46, could venture where he would go unrecognized. And that’s why it’s so endearing when he makes the effort to introduce himself. It’s a charming mark of humility and grace. And it happened at Saturday night’s The Match VII.

A video posted by Annika Sorenstam’s husband, Mike McGee, shows Woods in a candid moment. Sorenstam approaches Woods to say hello, and he draws her in for a warm embrace. “Good to see you!” Woods says. Two GOATS, exchanging pleasantries.

Trailing Sorenstam is her 11-year-old son, Will. It’s apparently the first time Will has ever interacted with Woods, because with a big smile, Woods extends a hand to Will and says, “I’m Tiger.”

It’s difficult to discern exactly what else is said during the interaction, but it sounds like Woods also says, “Good to see ya. How are you playing?”

“This made my day,” McGee wrote of the interaction on Twitter.

Woods may have the chance to get an up-close look at Will’s game next week. For the first time, Sorenstam is playing in the PNC Championship with Will as her partner. Last year, she competed alongside her father. Woods will again make it up with his 13-year-old son, Charlie.

The PNC Championship begins on Saturday, December 17th.