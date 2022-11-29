Tiger Woods sees chance for PGA Tour-LIV Golf talk, but first ‘Greg has to go’

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods believes there is an opportunity for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to talk and end the animosity that exists in the pro game today.

First, the litigation between the two parties would need to cease.

And Greg Norman can’t be involved.

Like Rory McIlroy before him, Woods said Tuesday that Norman, the CEO and commissioner of the LIV Golf League, would need to be removed from his position before anything meaningful could occur.

“I think Greg has to go, first of all,” Woods said during a news conference at Albany Golf Club, site of this week’s Hero World Challenge.

