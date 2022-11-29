Tiger Woods Says He Would ‘Never’ Use a Golf Cart in a PGA Tour Event

Following his withdrawal from this week’s Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods was asked whether he would ever take a golf cart in a PGA Tour event. The answer was a firm “no.”

“On the PGA Tour, no,” said Woods, speaking from Albany in Nassau, Bahamas. “On the sanctioned events where it’s allowed? Yes. Which is the Champions Tour, the PNC, things of that nature.”

On Monday, the 15-time major Champion announced his decision to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge—his own event—citing plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Currently, walking causes Woods pain and can worsen the foot condition. Woods sustained severe injuries in his right leg and ankle in a single-car accident in February 2021. When asked whether the plantar fasciitis is related to those injuries, Woods confirmed, “Yes, it is.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button