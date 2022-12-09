Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy vs. Spieth, Thomas

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods will team up in the latest made-for-TV Grudge match. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

This year, the made-for-TV Grudge match known as Capitol One’s The Match features the return of Tiger Woods, along with debuts by PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. It all goes down Saturday, December 10, in Florida. Here’s everything you need to know to watch The Match on TV or online.

The Match preview

Saturday’s competition marks the seventh edition of The Match, and not since the very first iteration, when Woods faced off against Phil Mickelson, has there been as much excitement.

The participants and format for The Match changes each time, and this week Woods and McIlroy will take on Spieth and Thomas over 12 holes of best ball at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. In the best ball format, all four competitors play their own balls, with the lowest score per team counting on each hole.

This will be McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas’ first time playing in The Match, although Thomas served as an on-course Reporter during the second edition, when Woods and Peyton Manning defeated Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist in 2020. It will be the first time golf fans see Tiger in action on TV since the Open Championship in July.

Longtime Match Analyst and NBA Legend Charles Barkley will once again provide color commentary, in addition to former Masters Champion Trevor Immelman and host Brian Anderson, and Kathryn Tappen will be the on-course reporter.

The players won’t be making any money themselves. Instead, they’ll be competing on behalf of several different charities, including some supporting relief efforts for Hurricane Ian.

You can find complete information about streaming The Match online or watching the action on TV below.

Tournament basics

What: Capitol One’s The Match: Woods/McIlroy vs. Spieth/Thomas

Where: Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

When: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Charity: Supports Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

How to watch The Match on TV

TNT will air TV coverage of this year’s edition of Capitol One’s The Match beginning at 6 pm ET on Saturday night, with simulcasts on TBS, truTV and HLN.

How to watch The Match online, streaming

You can stream TNT’s coverage of The Match on tntdrama.com with an active cable subscription.