Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas to Play in ‘The Match,’ per Reports

Tiger Woods is officially returning to the course on Dec. 10, along with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth in the upcoming installment of “The Match.”

The roster for the next edition of the prime-time made-for-TV event was first reported by The Fried Egg and confirmed by Golf Digest it’s Thursday. Turner Sports did not confirm the television broadcast, and Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg declined to comment.

The seventh iteration of the exhibition event will be hosted at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., under the lights. For the first time, the group is expected to tee off at 7 pm for a 12-hole display of night golf. The Donald Ross design also hosts the LPGA’s annual Pelican Women’s Championship, set to take place Nov. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button