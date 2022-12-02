Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas to Play in ‘The Match,’ per Reports

Tiger Woods is officially returning to the course on Dec. 10, along with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth in the upcoming installment of “The Match.”

The roster for the next edition of the prime-time made-for-TV event was first reported by The Fried Egg and confirmed by Golf Digest it’s Thursday. Turner Sports did not confirm the television broadcast, and Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg declined to comment.

The seventh iteration of the exhibition event will be hosted at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., under the lights. For the first time, the group is expected to tee off at 7 pm for a 12-hole display of night golf. The Donald Ross design also hosts the LPGA’s annual Pelican Women’s Championship, set to take place Nov. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woods last appeared on the course for the 150th British Open at St. Andrews, where he missed the cut. The 15-time major Champion played in three major Championships throughout the season following his return to the course after suffering multiple leg injuries in a single-car accident in 2021.

Woods is again set to host the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, with 20 of the world’s top-ranked golfers. There is speculation that Woods will make it up there, which will take place just a week prior to “The Match.”

Thomas, Spieth, and McIlroy will all be making their debuts in the 12-hole event, however, in 2020, Thomas joined “The Match: Champions for Charity” as an on-course commentator. Previous installations of the event have included star NFL quarterbacks, as well as now-LIV Golf members Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

