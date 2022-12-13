Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth Headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool | Golf News and Tour Information

However, Improvements to the PIP were announced at this year’s Tour Championship to broaden its scope. After spreading out $40 million to those on last year’s list, the 2022 PIP pool has increased to $100 million in payouts. The list has also doubled from 10 players to 20. Perhaps the most consequential alteration is what making the PIP list does for a player going forward. In 2023, the tour is moving to a new schedule, one that features 12 elevated events, in addition to the majors and the Players Championship, and a commitment from the game’s “top players” to compete in at least 20 tournaments. A “top player” will now be defined by the tour as an individual who finishes in the top 20 in the PIP, meaning making the list Grants invites into the tour’s biggest events featuring the biggest purses.