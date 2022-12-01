Tiger Woods Reveals What Playing Golf With His Son Is Like

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods on Saturday.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods line up a putt on the 18th hole during the Pro-Am for the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most well-known story about Tiger Woods and his father was told in a Nike commercial.

Tiger’s father would distract him while he was playing by either yelling at him or throwing things in his direction. Well as it turns out, Woods is doing using that exact technique on his son, Charlie.

