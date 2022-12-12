Tiger Woods Reveals Son Charlie Outdrove Him For The First Time

Tiger Woods will team up with his son Charlie for this week’s PNC Championship at Orlando’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. However, while the two aim to go one better than last year’s runner-up position, there could be some friendly competition between the two on the course – whether the 13-year-old can outdrive his father.

Woods will be playing his second tournament within a week following his and Rory McIlroy’s defeat to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match. Woods’ performance will undoubtedly come under scrutiny, but Charlie will surely command some of the attention as his reputation grows.

