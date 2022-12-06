Tiger Woods Reveals How Golf Is Playing a Major Role in ‘Bonding’ With His Son Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods enjoys his time with his son Charlie by his side more than any other moment in his illustrious career. The 15 times major Championship winner, Woods is globally known as the Greatest of all-time golfers. The PNC Championship is right around the corner and will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club from December 15-18. The father-son duo has spent a lot of time together, practicing for the championship. Last year did not prove lucky for the pair as they finished second after John Daly and his son.

However, Woods and Charlie finished at 25-under, two strokes behind Team Daly. Both teams shot 57 in the final round, but Woods’ team took care of 11 birdies at their last 12 holes, leaving everyone amazed.

That was when people saw Charlie’s potential and how he was in the right hands. The PGA tour winner has been training his son since the beginning. And now, he expressed how his journey has been so far.

Is Tiger Woods a responsible parent?

The official Twitter handle of Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship posted a video of Tiger Woods with his son. In the video, the pro golfer talks about parents’ responsibility and how they can devote themselves to their children’s future.

“Whatever he’s doing, I’m supporting him wherever he wants to go. And then obviously, providing opportunities for that direction,” said Woods. However, the GOAT is grateful that Charlie chose golf as his passion. Because Woods is already in love with the sport, he is happy to be there for his son as the right guide.

They said “So, as a parent, our job is the responsibility to provide opportunity and support.”

However, the times have been hard for him after his accident last year; the golfer is glad to have spent that much time with his son. “At the end of the day, the amount of time we were able to spend together and the bonding that happens by being able to go out there and play golf and rip on one another,” said Woods.

The major championship believes that bond plays a vital role. A good job is done if one can mesh with someone and jam together. And in the case of Woods and Charlie, they have made their relationship perfect with fun and learning.

The Woods duo is ready to conquer the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Stay tuned here to find out more details about the same.