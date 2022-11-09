Tiger Woods returning to compete at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods will return to competition for the first time since competing at St. Andrews in July as he announced he will be part of the Hero World Challenge field next month in the Bahamas.

Woods, 46, said via social media Wednesday that he has added himself to the field for his annual tournament that benefits his foundation. The event dates to 1999 when Woods founded it along with his late father, Earl.

It moved to the Bahamas in 2015. The tournament is Dec. 1-4 at Albany outside of Nassau.

