Tiger Woods Once Revealed How He Taught Charlie Woods to Play Golf

Charlie Axel Woods, son of legendary golfer, Tiger Woods, was one of the main attractions at the 2021 PNC Championship. He was 12 at the time of the competition. Yet, he played Incredible golf at the Unofficial father-son event and helped his father in securing the second place for their team.

The entire golf world was surprised after watching him play. Players like former world no. 1, Jon Rahm, praised him for his talent. His game even made the Spanish golfer dream of playing the sport with his son in the future.

Charlie Woods played well in the 54-hole tournament, making the entire world wonder who trained him to become one of the finest at his age. Did his father have any part in grooming his game?

The unique training method Tiger Woods used for his son.

“He (Charlie) just emulates what I do,” Woods said. “I would go and hit balls, and it goes kind of quiet for a while,” they added. “And then the next thing I know, he’s looking over my shoulder, and he’s kind of watching and just kind of eyeing me.” Woods described that his son learns golf by looking at his swings and mimicking them.

Woods explained how his son started watching him play and loving the sport when he was just a toddler. The training reflected how Charlie Woods played at the PNC Championship events.

Anyone could see the resemblance in their style of playing during the event. Many made compilation videos of how the son shared all the actions, game style, and on-course mannerisms with his father at the tournament.

Like father, like son

It is not a secret that the 15-time major champion’s father, Earl Woods, had trained him when he was young. According to the 15-time major champion, he has been using his father’s trick to let his son enjoy the sport rather than giving him intense training. “That’s how I learned the game,” they explained. “And my dad just kept it so light, fun, and competitive, and I fell in love with it.”

Dec 18, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods and his dad Tiger Woods lining his putt up on the 16th green during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Charlie Woods is a passionate golfer. He doesn’t only play in the Unofficial Tour events with his father but has proven his worth during junior-level competitions. In this short span of time, the young Woods has played eight events and made cuts in six. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Tiger Woods and his father’s training method was effective.

