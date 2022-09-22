Tiger Woods Once Reflected on His Uncertain Future in Golf After Undergoing a Back Surgery

Tiger Woods is a golf legend, and fans all over the world admire his golf technique. His consistency makes him an idol for many young golfers. Former No. 1 was not always great. His personal and professional life has had its share of difficulties; especially his divorce from ex-wife Elin Nordegren in 2010, which took a toll on him.

The injuries were why Woods was away from the golf course for months. After Woods’ back surgery, his fans were unsure if he would be back in the game. Everyone was sad and was praying for his recovery. Even Woods himself was not sure about his future as a golfer.

Tiger Woods once lost hope in a better future

Tiger Woods had his spinal surgery in 2017. It was an attempt to bring his career back on track after his injuries affected his health and game. According to doctors, Woods returning to his healthy form was impossible back then. He was unsure of his golf career and expressed his true feelings during the Presidents Cup at Liberty National. After the surgery, he couldn’t play for months.

They said that the future was uncertain, and no one knew what would come next. His tone was sad, and he accepted his condition at that moment. He was competing with his demons and fighting to come back stronger. They said “I don’t know what my future holds for me.” It felt like Woods accepted his fate, and fans could see him disappointed.

What happened to Woods’ back?

Functional sports medicine expert, Dr. Ara Suppiah, explained Woods’ injury. She used Jelly Donuts as a metaphor to describe the damage. The Golf Digest contributor said that sometimes the Jelly from one donut leaks into the other stacked right at the bottom. In the case of Microdiscectomy, a piece of donut, as in a part of the spine, is taken away. This phenomenon makes the whole system unstable, and as a result, they fuse the spines.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 15, 2022 Tiger Woods of the US looks emotional as he walks up to the 18th during the second round REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Three months after his surgery, Woods returned as a Hero at the Hero World Challenge, followed by a PGA Tour event. They won the Tour Championship in 2018 and the 82nd PGA Tour in 2019, clearly indicating the fact that Woods is a Legend for a reason.

