Tiger Woods ‘Looks Ready for Augusta,’ as Golf Legend Produces a Viral Bittersweet Moment, Leaving Fans in a Frenzy

Tiger Woods is probably one of the best players in PGA Tour History. His skill at the sport is unmatched. Tiger values ​​his Legacy and works hard to make a change. The star player has faced his share of traumatic injuries and accidents. However, he never fails to rise from the ashes and bounce back stronger.

The same happened when Tiger recently made a shot that confirmed his comeback to many. Woods met with an accident a few months back. Ever since the accident, things have changed for him. His health has been a primary concern. Fans have been looking forward to Righty’s comeback. Has the time finally come?

Tiger Woods makes a viral shot that reaffirms fans all around

Tiger Woods is sensational, his style iconic, and his skill at the sport – mesmerizing. The pro golfer’s major victories include the five Masters Tournaments, four PGA Championships, three US Open Championships, and three British Open Championships. The list definitely does not end here, and neither does Tiger’s career in golf.

The latter was recently confirmed by Tiger’s new viral shot. The swing he made looked great. However, his leg limp still remains to be an issue. This moment, therefore, brought a ray of hope to the fans looking forward to his full-fledged comeback. However, it remains to be a bittersweet moment because of the status of the recovery of the pro golfer’s leg injury.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 12, 2022, Tiger Woods of the US during practice REUTERS/Paul Childs

Although, when this shot went viral on Twitter, the fans expressed their Joy and happiness with full force. Twitterati tried their best to motivate Woods in his attempts to make a comeback.

Some even called it a well-thought-out move by the PGA Tour to drive the attention away from LIV Golf’s Bangkok event. All in all, Tiger did turn out to be the star of the situation yet again. Fans seem to be desperately looking forward to his comeback at the Augusta National Tournament.

How did fans on Twitter react to Tiger and his recent viral shot?

Fans were in a frenzy as soon as this Tiger Woods’ shot went viral. Tiger returning is a big deal in itself, some even called it bigger than the LIV Golf event happening in Bangkok.

The fan reactions pouring in, however, are increasingly interesting. While some motivated the pro golfer to make a comeback, others were quick to make controversial theories of their own.

Tiger’s comeback has been anticipated by fans for a long time now. However, only time will tell what will be next.

