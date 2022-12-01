Tiger Woods Hosts PGA Tour Meeting At Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods Hosted a meeting on Tuesday evening prior to the Hero World Challenge this week alongside all 20 players taking part in the event, plus PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Rory McIlroy joining via zoom.

This follows on from the PGA Tour players meeting in August where Woods Flew in from Florida to Delaware at the BMW Championship to be present alongside 22 other players in discussions about the Threat that LIV Golf could have on the PGA Tour and wider ecosystem.

