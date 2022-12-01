Tiger Woods Hosts PGA Tour Meeting At Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods Hosted a meeting on Tuesday evening prior to the Hero World Challenge this week alongside all 20 players taking part in the event, plus PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Rory McIlroy joining via zoom.

This follows on from the PGA Tour players meeting in August where Woods Flew in from Florida to Delaware at the BMW Championship to be present alongside 22 other players in discussions about the Threat that LIV Golf could have on the PGA Tour and wider ecosystem.

After Addressing the media yesterday, Tiger Woods attended another players meeting about LIV Golf last night. Rory McIlroy and PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan also joined virtually.

“Yeah there was another meeting, we’ve had a lot of those lately it seems,” the Golf Channel’s Hoggard said at this week’s Hero World Challenge. “I spoke with a source familiar with the meeting. It happened last night, it was here on property at Albany and it lasted about two hours I was told.”

Even though McIlroy isn’t taking part in Woods’ event this week, his commitment to the tour remains unparalleled as he begins to take on a much more senior role among his peers, becoming a key voice alongside Woods in the fight against LIV.

“I was told essentially it was just a continuation of the conversation that started a few months ago in Wilmington, Delaware, when Tiger and Rory got all the game’s top players together and tried to come up with some sort of response to LIV Golf,” Hoggard said.

“Now I specifically asked Tiger Woods Yesterday what his message is in these meetings and what is he telling players, and he really touches on some familiar bullet points here. He talked about playing opportunities for Younger players, he talked about legacy, being able to play the major championships, and he also talked about the top players being rewarded more.

“Again, these are all things we’ve heard before, but it certainly hits differently when it comes from a 15-time Major champion.”

Woods has had to pull out of his own event after developing plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The American is still expected to compete in the Match alongside McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on December 10 before teaming up with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship a week later.

