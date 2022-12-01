Tiger Woods explains why he’s been so vocal against LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information

As Justin Thomas remarked earlier in the week, Woods’ Backing is not lost on the current crop of tour stars. Not only because of who he is, but that he’s willing to put himself on the line for them. “As a player who’s playing on this tour and having someone like him going to bat for you and speaking on your behalf and knowing that everything he’s saying has myself and all of my peers’ best interests in mind is pretty cool, because he’s Tiger Woods , he doesn’t need to do that,” Thomas said. “Who knows how much longer he’s going to play. Who knows, you know, what his future is going to hold, but he knows how much the PGA Tour has done for him and what the tour has meant to him and he wants to continue to see it be the best product and the best place to play in the world and he’s put in a lot of work to make sure that’s true.”