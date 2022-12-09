Tiger Woods Expected To Make Golf Ball Switch On His Return

Tiger Woods is expected to make a significant golf ball change ahead of his appearances in Capital One’s The Match and PNC Championship in the coming weeks. The American, who hasn’t played competitive golf since The Open Championship in July, has been testing different Bridgestone golf balls in order to try and find one that offers him some more distance. It is expected he’ll deploy the Bridgestone Tour BX in play during Saturday’s The Match – a Charity match that will pit Woods and Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas – as well as the PNC Championship, which starts on the 15th of December.

Historically, Tiger has tended to play a softer golf ball that offers him more spin to shape the ball and give him some control around the greens. Since signing a golf ball deal with Bridgestone in late 2016, he’s tended to use the softer three-piece balls in the range. Most recently, that has been in the shape of the Bridgestone Tour B XS which he has been using since it was launched by the brand in 2020. Now, however, it looks like Woods will be using the firmer Bridgestone Tour BX over the next two events at least.

