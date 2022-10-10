Tiger Woods Drops To Record Low World Ranking

Tiger Woods has slipped to his lowest ever position in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

The 46-year-old, who has spent a record 683 weeks as World No.1, has now fallen to World No.1206, seven places lower than his previous worst position of World No.1199.

