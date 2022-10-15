Tiger Woods drops to a new low in the Official World Golf Ranking

Tiger Woods has reached a new low.

The 82-time PGA Tour Winner dropped to No. 1,206 in the Official World Golf Ranking, seven spots lower than his previous lowest ranking.

In February 2021, Woods sustained severe lower-body injuries in a single-car crash. Then, earlier this year, Woods, 46, returned to competition at the Masters, ranked No. 973 in the world. After making the cut, they rose to No. 745.

They then played the PGA Championship, making the cut again. However, he withdrew from the major championship after Day 3 due to discomfort in his surgically repaired right leg. His final start of the year was the 150th Open at St. Andrews, falling to No. 1009 after missing the cut.

Once upon a time, Woods was ranked No. 1 in the world for a record 683 weeks. However, many injuries have contributed to his downfall. Shortly after winning the 2019 Masters, Woods rose to No. 5 in the world. But by the time the 2020 Masters came around in November of that year, the 15-time major Champion was No. 33. That was his last Tour start until the 2022 Masters.

Woods spotted at Pebble, but when will he play again?

Woods’ previous lowest ranking of No. 1199 came in 2017 after back surgery. However, after finishing T-9 at that year’s Hero World Challenge, his first competitive start since the surgery, Woods increased his world ranking to No. 668.

It may be deja vu this year. Woods’ good friend and former college teammate, Notah Begay III, said last week that he thinks Woods will play the Hero World Challenge, an Unofficial Tour event hosted by Woods that rewards world ranking points.

The anticipation for Woods’ next return was fueled this weekend when Woods was spotted playing the par-3 Hay course at Pebble Beach.