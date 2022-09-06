Tiger Woods’ Crossing Into Delaware Signaled His Next Calling in Golf

Tiger Woods’ most significant work from here on out will be off the course, helping the PGA Tour and its players navigate the now-choppy waters in pro golf.

At some point in golf’s most trying year, the man whose personal dominance triggered the game’s fiscal prominence had become, like almost everyone else, a curious bystander. Tiger Woods’ preparation for the British Open coincided with LIV’s London launch (June 9) and its follow-up event in Portland three weeks later. Between a disappointing T47 at the Masters and what would become a missed cut at St. Andrews, Woods had plenty of time to Mull the Life of Tiger.

