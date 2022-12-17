Tiger Woods Congratulates Ex-Wife Elin On Birth Of New Baby

At the PNC Championship, both Tiger and Charlie Woods have put on an incredible display of golf despite both struggling with noticeable injuries. Suffering with left ankle problems, Charlie was still able to contribute with a number of putts, while Tiger showcased just what he is capable of with several incredible approaches, putts and even a chip-in.

Now, along with the classy play on the course, it has been revealed by golf writer, Jason Sobel, that Tiger has shown his class off it, with the 15-time Major Champion reportedly asking NBC/Peacock, the Broadcasters of the PNC Championship , to have a camera by the first tee.

See more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button