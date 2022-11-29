Tiger Woods Calls For Greg Norman To Step Down From LIV Golf

Tiger Woods has said that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has to leave his position for the PGA Tour and its Rival to co-exist.

There has been animosity between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf since the Norman-fronted organization began earlier in the year and Woods has been one of the most vocal supporters of the PGA Tour throughout the controversy. Now, the 46-year-old has echoed similar sentiments of another prominent proponent of the Tour, Rory McIlroy, who has said that Norman has to go to achieve progress in the current stalemate between the two organizations.

Speaking ahead of the Hero World Challenge he hosts this week in the Bahamas, 15-time Major Winner Woods, when asked if the two organizations could co-exist, said: “Not right now. Not with their leadership. Not with Greg there and his animosity towards the Tour itself. I don’t see that happening. As Rory said and I said it as well, Greg’s got to leave.”

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Woods also pointed to the ongoing legal issues between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour as another sticking point. He said: “I see that there’s an opportunity out there if both organizations put a stay on their litigation, but that’s the problem, they’ve got to put a stay on it. And whether or not they do that or not, there’s no willingness to negotiate if you have a litigation against you. So if they both have a stay and then have a break and then they can meet and figure something out, then maybe there is something to be had.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that executives from the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and at least three of the Majors would meet at next month’s exhibition tournament, The Match, as they plot a path forward for tackling the ongoing Threat posed by LIV Golf. Woods is due to play in that tournament with McIlroy, and it is likely significant that the powers-that-be have chosen at a tournament where they are both in attendance to meet.

LIV Golf is expanding in 2023 with a 14-tournament league and $405 million in prize money. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has elevated some of its events, meaning they will offer a $20 million minimum purse as it attempts to persuade its best players not to move to LIV Golf. Recently, there have been reports that Norman will be replaced as CEO, a claim that LIV Golf denies.

