Tiger Woods Calls For Greg Norman To Step Down From LIV Golf

Tiger Woods has said that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has to leave his position for the PGA Tour and its Rival to co-exist.

There has been animosity between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf since the Norman-fronted organization began earlier in the year and Woods has been one of the most vocal supporters of the PGA Tour throughout the controversy. Now, the 46-year-old has echoed similar sentiments of another prominent proponent of the Tour, Rory McIlroy, who has said that Norman has to go to achieve progress in the current stalemate between the two organizations.

