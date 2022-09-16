Tiger Woods Begged To Use Cart: Golf World Reacts

TULSA, OKLAHOMA – MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods was walking with a noticeable limp during this year’s Masters and Open Championship. That’s not a surprise considering he was involved in a near-fatal car accident in 2021.

During an interview on “In Depth With Graham Bensinger,” Will Zalatoris shared his thoughts on Woods’ future on the PGA Tour.

Zalatoris told Bensinger that he wants Woods to apply for a golf cart exemption.

“Tiger could get a cart if he wants to,” Zalatoris said. “But you know he’s never going to take it. Because that’s who he is. And it’s like, selfishly, I’m like, ‘Dude, get in the damn cart. I want to play with you.'”

Zalatoris is just looking out for Woods’ future. He believes a golf cart exemption would take a lot of pressure off the 15-time major champion’s body.

For the most part, golf fans agree with Zalatoris’ sentiment on Woods applying for a cart exemption.

Woods has made it known in the past that he doesn’t want to use a golf cart, saying, “If I can’t play at that level, I can’t play at that level,”

It’s possible that Woods’ stance on this matter will change as time goes on. That day has not yet arrived though.