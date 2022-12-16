Tiger Woods back in a familiar spot among sports’ highest earners, according to latest ranking | Golf News and Tour Information

As you can see, Woods climbed three spots from No. 13 last year. You have to go way down the list, though, to find the next golfer, Rory McIlroy, at No. 39. But Sportico doesn’t seem to be factoring in the $12 million bonus McIlroy will receive for finishing runner-up to Tiger in the Player Impact Program. Factor that in, and Rory would move into the top 25 overall. But that’s not the only murkiness around this latest financial ranking, which, to be clear, aren’t easy to piece together.