Tiger Woods back doing Tiger Woods things at his Pebble par-3 course

Tiger Woods taking on The Hay, a par-3 course he Redesigned at Pebble Beach. Left: @GOLF_com; Right: @TWlegion

Tiger Woods was spotted putting on a show at a new par-3 course on Saturday. That might not normally be news, but this wasn’t any run-of-the-mill short course designed by a no-name architect.

Instead, it was The Hay, a much-ballyhooed new par-3 course at storied Pebble Beach Golf Links, designed — or more accurately, Redesigned — by none other than Tiger Woods himself.

Pebble Beach’s new Tiger Woods-designed short course looks Spectacular (and fun!) By:

Sean Zak





Back in 2019, Pebble Beach announced the new plan for the former Peter Hay Golf Course that sits adjacent to the famous links that regularly hosts the US Open, as well as the involvement of Tiger’s TGR Design firm.

The course opened to rave reviews in the spring of 2021, and this weekend, Woods made a trip to Pebble to make it up on the course he helped bring to life. In multiple videos circulating on social media, Woods can be seen making his way around the new track, such as the following clips from @TWLegion.

Another video showed a crystal-clear view of Woods hitting a tee shot at The Hay, and his swing is looking good.

But the best moment captured on Saturday showed Tiger doing what he does best, Burying a 100+-foot putt with spectators ringing the ropes and cheering him on:

Tiger was spotted playing The Hay course at Pebble Beach yesterday. Of course, they put on a show for everyone. 🐐 (🎥: Instagram/ Alex Larson) pic.twitter.com/P1AVDh9gKm — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) October 9, 2022

The Hay features nine par-3 holes varying from 47-106 yards, adding up to a modest total of 670 yards, with holes named after legendary Golfers connected to Pebble Beach, including Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Tom Kite and Woods, to name a few You can check out the course layout, along with the course seal (which features an actual seal) below.

The scorecard, layout and seal of The Hay course at Pebble Beach. Courtesy

Woods has been showing up in public swinging a golf club more and more often recently, although we still don’t know when he will choose to do it up in competition next. Last week, he released the preliminary field for his Hero World Challenge event in December, but his name was not among the players listed, although three spots remain to be filled.

For what it’s worth, his longtime friend and confidant Notah Begay recently said he believes Tiger will end up playing the Hero, which begins December 1 at Albany in the Bahamas.