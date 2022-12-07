Tiger Woods announces the launch of the newest putting courses in Texas

A rendering of the newest Popstroke location in Houston, Texas. @Popstrokegolf on Twitter

Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks.

On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on December 16. According to the announcement, the new Popstroke will sport attractions similar to the existing locations, including two 18-hole putting courses designed by Woods and his TGR team, a restaurant, rooftop bar, playground and ice cream parlor.

One ticket for all-day play will only run $25 for adults, with discounted prices for kids. You can check a video announcing the launch of the Houston location, including lots of footage of the new courses below.

Hello Houston! I’m excited to share @PopstrokeGolf Houston will open to the public on December 16 at noon. It includes two 18-hole putting courses I designed with my @tgrdesignbytw team, a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, Playground & ice cream parlor. Next up: Glendale, AZ. pic.twitter.com/GKLG7Q706Q — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 6, 2022

Popstroke first partnered with Tiger back in 2019. At the time, the company had a single facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Since then, Tiger’s design team has created putting courses at three new Popstroke Florida locations, including Fort Myers, Sarasota and Orlando.

Tiger’s Popstroke courses in Houston will be the first outside of the Sunshine state, but far from the last.

“Putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels,” Woods said in a press release last year. “It has been rewarding to see the broad and diverse group of guests enjoying their experience at Popstroke, and I look forward to seeing players make those long putts in locations throughout the South and Southwest. Each new location will have a different course design and layout giving players unique putting challenges as they travel across the country.”

Future Popstroke locations are in the works in Glendale and Scottsdale, Ariz., as well as a few new Florida locations.