Tiger Woods announces new Texas putt putt golf complex

Golf bros and gals, there’s a new golf complex to check out while in Texas. Golf pro and Celebrity Tiger Woods announced that the first Texas location of his latest PopStroke will open on December 16 in Katy, according to a tweet from the athlete on Tuesday, November 6.

PopStroke consists of two 18-hole putting courses, a restaurant, a rooftop bar, a playground, a beer garden, an ice cream parlor, and other family-friendly entertainment options. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the complex will span more than 60,000 square feet.

Courtesy/PopStroke Courtesy of PopStroke The highly-anticipated Katy location will be the fifth PopStroke to open in the country and the first outside of Florida. Woods and his business partner Greg Bartoli plan to open additional Arizona locations, in Scottsdale and Glendale, within the next few months and further expansion plans could include Las Vegas and Dallas. PopStroke first partnered with Tiger back in 2019. At the time, the company had a single facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Since then, Tiger’s design team has created putting courses at three new PopStroke Florida locations, including Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Orlando. Courtesy of PopStroke Courtesy/PopStroke In a news release from last year, Woods said putting is a universal part of golf that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and skill levels. He stated, “It has been rewarding to see the broad and diverse group of guests enjoying their experience at PopStroke, and I look forward to seeing players make those long putts in locations throughout the South and Southwest. Each new location will have a different course design and layout giving players unique putting challenges as they travel across the country.” The Houston Chronicle reported that the Katy location is surrounded by plenty of retail shops, restaurants, and other nearby entertainment sites, such as competitor Topgolf. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on the morning of December 15 at 23110 Grand Circle Blvd., Katy, TX 77450 before PopStroke opens at noon to the public the next day. One ticket for an all-day play will be $25 for adults, with discounted prices for kids. Courtesy/PopStroke Courtesy of PopStroke